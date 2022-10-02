Nobel Peace Prize laureate East Timor bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo during the Nobel prizegiving ceremony in 1996. Belo has been accused in a Dutch magazine of sexually abusing boys in East Timor in the 1990s. Photo: AP
Nobel Peace Prize laureate East Timor bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo during the Nobel prizegiving ceremony in 1996. Belo has been accused in a Dutch magazine of sexually abusing boys in East Timor in the 1990s. Photo: AP
Pope Francis
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Vatican investigation of East Timor’s Belo urged by UN, abuse survivor groups

  • They want Pope Francis to authorise full investigation of Catholic Church archives on three continents
  • They want to know who knew what and when about alleged sexual abuse by Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, East Timor independence hero

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:42pm, 2 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nobel Peace Prize laureate East Timor bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo during the Nobel prizegiving ceremony in 1996. Belo has been accused in a Dutch magazine of sexually abusing boys in East Timor in the 1990s. Photo: AP
Nobel Peace Prize laureate East Timor bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo during the Nobel prizegiving ceremony in 1996. Belo has been accused in a Dutch magazine of sexually abusing boys in East Timor in the 1990s. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE