A riot police officer fires tear gas during a after a football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia on Sunday. Photo: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via Reuters
Police under fire for ‘overstepping their mark’, during Indonesia stadium stampede that killed 125 people
- Police said they tried to force fans – who had stormed the pitch – to return to the stands and fired tear gas after two officers were killed
- Many victims were trampled or choked to death, according to police. Survivors described panicking spectators in a packed crowd as tear gas rained down
A riot police officer fires tear gas during a after a football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia on Sunday. Photo: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via Reuters