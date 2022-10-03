Private executive airplane with limousine Rolls Royce Phantom luxury car shown together at an airport runway. Photo: Shutterstock
Private executive airplane with limousine Rolls Royce Phantom luxury car shown together at an airport runway. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Crazy Rich Asians: Post-Covid, Singapore banks woo next-generation wealth with rich kids’ boot camp

  • For banks it’s vital to get clients while they’re young, and build rapport with the richest clans for when children take over or become wealthy
  • Financiers who fail to build loyalty among the affluent young and prove their value are likely to lose out on lucrative accounts and access to deals

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:25pm, 3 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Private executive airplane with limousine Rolls Royce Phantom luxury car shown together at an airport runway. Photo: Shutterstock
Private executive airplane with limousine Rolls Royce Phantom luxury car shown together at an airport runway. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE