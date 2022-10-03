Private executive airplane with limousine Rolls Royce Phantom luxury car shown together at an airport runway. Photo: Shutterstock
Crazy Rich Asians: Post-Covid, Singapore banks woo next-generation wealth with rich kids’ boot camp
- For banks it’s vital to get clients while they’re young, and build rapport with the richest clans for when children take over or become wealthy
- Financiers who fail to build loyalty among the affluent young and prove their value are likely to lose out on lucrative accounts and access to deals
