Philippine and US marines salute while their national anthems are played during the opening ceremony of “Kamandag” , a joint military exercise between US and Philippine marines on Monday. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
US, Philippines hold combat drills to brace for possible crisis in South China Sea, Taiwan

  • Called Kamandag the Tagalog acronym for ‘Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea’ – the drills involve mock amphibious assaults and special operation
  • Drills in the Philippines are being held simultaneously with combat exercises between US Marines and Japanese forces on Japan’s island of Hokkaido

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:21pm, 3 Oct, 2022

