Philippine and US marines salute while their national anthems are played during the opening ceremony of “Kamandag” , a joint military exercise between US and Philippine marines on Monday. Photo: AFP
US, Philippines hold combat drills to brace for possible crisis in South China Sea, Taiwan
- Called Kamandag the Tagalog acronym for ‘Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea’ – the drills involve mock amphibious assaults and special operation
- Drills in the Philippines are being held simultaneously with combat exercises between US Marines and Japanese forces on Japan’s island of Hokkaido
