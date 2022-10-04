Singapore has proposed a law to tackle harmful web content. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore proposes new law to tackle harmful online content
- Under the bill, regulators can order platforms to block ‘egregious content’ including posts advocating violence or depictions of child sex exploitation
- In 2019, Singapore passed a law combating ‘fake news’, which allows the government to order sites to put warnings next to posts it deems to be false
