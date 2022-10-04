Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr is being criticised for travelling to Singapore over the weekend to watch F1 races while thousands of Filipinos remain displaced due to a recent typhoon. Photo: Xinhua/File
Marcos Jnr facing criticism for Singapore F1 trip as Philippines reels from recent typhoon
- The Kilusang Mayo Uno labour movement said trip was an insult to workers grappling with hyperinflation and low wages and victims of a powerful typhoon
- Critics are demanding more details from the government about the secret trip, including if public funds and resources were used
