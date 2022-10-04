Family members grieve the loss of journalist Percival Mabasa at their home in Las Pinas, Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippine journalist murdered, media groups demand protection, calling it a ‘blow to press freedom’
- Radio journalist Percival Mabasa was shot dead at the gate of a residential compound in Manila
- Media groups and activists have described his assassination as a blow to press freedom
