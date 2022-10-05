Spectators climb a fence by the stands amid a deadly stampede after a football match in Indonesia. Photo: AFP/File
Delays in unlocking gates contributed to Indonesia stadium stampede: soccer group
- All gates should be unlocked 10 minutes before the end of a match, but on Saturday, 7 minutes after the final whistle, several doors were still locked
- Police, however, continued to insist the gates were open but were too narrow and could only fit two people at a time when hundreds were trying to escape
Spectators climb a fence by the stands amid a deadly stampede after a football match in Indonesia. Photo: AFP/File