No nation is better prepared to help the world staff up its hospitals and clinics than the Philippines, the single biggest exporter of nurses. Photo: Bloomberg
Global nursing shortage sparks bidding war in Singapore, elsewhere for Philippine talent
- Many countries are stepping up efforts to lure foreign nurses and other medical professionals with promises of expedited visas and better pay
- No nation is better prepared to help the world staff up its hospitals and clinics than the Philippines, the single largest exporter of nurses
