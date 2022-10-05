No nation is better prepared to help the world staff up its hospitals and clinics than the Philippines, the single biggest exporter of nurses. Photo: Bloomberg
No nation is better prepared to help the world staff up its hospitals and clinics than the Philippines, the single biggest exporter of nurses. Photo: Bloomberg
Global nursing shortage sparks bidding war in Singapore, elsewhere for Philippine talent

  • Many countries are stepping up efforts to lure foreign nurses and other medical professionals with promises of expedited visas and better pay
  • No nation is better prepared to help the world staff up its hospitals and clinics than the Philippines, the single largest exporter of nurses

Updated: 12:37pm, 5 Oct, 2022

