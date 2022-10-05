Shoppers wear masks at a market, amid the pandemic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters/File
Malaysia
Malaysia gears for election-friendly budget with smaller deficit

  • Analysts say, PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob must trim the deficit to keep investors’ faith, shield the masses from high inflation, and ensure economic growth
  • Sectors or industries likely to benefit from the budget include consumer staples, food, affordable housing and tourism, according to Maybank

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:05pm, 5 Oct, 2022

