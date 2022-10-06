Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Photo: AP/File
The Philippines
Philippines’ Marcos open to buying Russian fuel and fertiliser, proposes new Myanmar approach

  • The Philippines like many countries is grappling with soaring inflation, due to supply woes fanned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • The Philippines, a US defence ally, has not imposed any sanctions on Russia

Reuters

Updated: 11:40am, 6 Oct, 2022

