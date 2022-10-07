The mother of a victim cries outside the nursery in Thailand’s Nong Bua Lam Phu province, where a former police officer killed at least 37 people in a mass shooting. Photo: AFP
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn to visit nursery shooting survivors as nation mourns mass killing victims
- The monarch and Prime Minister Prayuth will meet families reeling from one of the kingdom’s deadliest mass killings
- Ex-policeman Panya Khamrab opened fire on the nursery in Nong Bua Lam Phu province before later killing his wife and child, and taking his own life
