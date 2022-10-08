People pray at a temple following the mass shooting in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Guns, drugs and domestic violence: Thailand mass shooting puts spotlight on frail support systems
- A gunman, who was sacked from the police force over drug use, stormed a nursery in Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Thursday killing 36 people
- Experts say there is an urban-rural divide in drug treatment services in a country awash with guns, and the kingdom’s domestic violence crisis centres need urgent reforms
