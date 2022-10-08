People pray at a temple following the mass shooting in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
People pray at a temple following the mass shooting in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Guns, drugs and domestic violence: Thailand mass shooting puts spotlight on frail support systems

  • A gunman, who was sacked from the police force over drug use, stormed a nursery in Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Thursday killing 36 people
  • Experts say there is an urban-rural divide in drug treatment services in a country awash with guns, and the kingdom’s domestic violence crisis centres need urgent reforms

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:42pm, 8 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People pray at a temple following the mass shooting in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
People pray at a temple following the mass shooting in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE