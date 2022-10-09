Panadda, 27, lights incense and prays outside of Wat Rat Samakee temple in Nong Bua Lamphu province, during the funeral rites for 6 of her family members who were killed during the Uthai Sawan day care center massacre. Photo: dpa
3-year-old girl survived Thailand day care massacre while sleeping
- Exactly how the girl, identified only as Emmy survived when all her classmates were killed remains unclear
- Earlier reports suggested she was covered by a blanket when the attacker entered her classroom
