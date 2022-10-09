“She’s safe. We were able to quickly resolve the incident inside the custodial centre,” National police chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jnr told reporters.

Police said that the situation inside the detention facility had “returned to normal”. An investigation was under way.

Azurin told a local radio station that De Lima did not appear to have been the target.

“They saw her as an ideal cover. Their intention really was to escape,” he said.

Former Philippine Senator and human rights campaigner Leila De Lima leaves after attending her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Metro Manila on September 30, 2022. Photo: AFP

De Lima was unhurt, Boni Tacardon, her lawyer, confirmed to Agence France-Presse.

“She was brought to the hospital for the standard medical check-up,” Tacardon said.

“But based on the information given to us by our staff who’s with the Senator now, she appears OK.”

De Lima has been an outspoken critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war.

She has been behind bars since 2017 on drug trafficking charges that she and human rights groups have called a mockery of justice and payback for going after Duterte.

Since President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr took power in June, there have been renewed calls from diplomats and rights defenders for de Lima to be released.

The latest incident underscored the need for her to be “freed immediately”, said Carlos Conde of Human Rights Watch.

Before her arrest on February 24, 2017, De Lima had spent a decade investigating “death squad” killings allegedly orchestrated by Duterte during his time as Davao City mayor and in the early days of his presidency.

She conducted the probes while serving as the nation’s human rights commissioner, then from 2010 to 2015 as justice secretary in the Benigno Aquino administration that preceded Duterte’s rule.

De Lima won a Senate seat in 2016, becoming one of the few opposition voices as the populist Duterte enjoyed a landslide win.

But Duterte then accused her of running a drug trafficking ring with criminals inside the nation’s biggest prison while she was justice secretary.