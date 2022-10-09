Coffins of victims of Thailand’s mass shooting at a nursery school lay decorated with flowers. Photo: AFP
Thai police investigating CNN crew’s coverage of massacre
- Police are looking into a report that a CNN crew entered the nursery school without permission after Thursday’s attack
- CNN said went in when police cordon removed, were told could film inside, did not mean to contravene rules, regretted distress caused
