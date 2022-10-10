Woo allegedly forced five people to swallow human faeces “as a punishment”.

Court documents also detailed several offences that Woo supposedly committed against a woman, now aged 43:

• Forced her to jump from the second floor of the Ubi Techpark building. She fractured both ankles

• Used a pair of pliers to forcibly extract the victim’s tooth

• Stabbed her forearm with a pair of scissors

• Hit her face with a bundle of canes, damaging her eye

• Hit her head and hand with a paint roller brush, fracturing her little finger

• Hit her head with a bottle and twisted her ear, causing it to bleed

• Poured essential oils into an eye, causing a “corneal abrasion”

Woo then allegedly instructed another woman to pull out the victim’s teeth and hit her buttocks with a mop.

In addition to physical abuse, Woo is accused of cheating several victims of millions of dollars.

They handed over sums of S$3,000-100,000 (US$2,100-$69,600) for Woo to buy cows as a “form of donation” to redeem their sins, improve their medical conditions or prevent their parents from having poor health.

In 2012, a woman gave Woo S$500,000 for this purpose.

Between 2013 and early 2015, the same woman handed over S$2.5 million after Woo allegedly told her that she needed money to build a “Balaji” temple at Vellore Village in India.

Woo also purportedly cheated the same woman into handing over another S$3.5 million, after lying that she had to sponsor the expansion of a school built by Amma (meaning “mother” in Tamil) at the same village.

In 2020, Woo supposedly got the victim to give her S$12,000 by saying that she had borrowed money from Malaysian loan sharks to pay for a landed property along Bedok Road in Singapore.

Some of Woo’s charges were of her conspiring to cheat banks into disbursing mortgage loans for various properties. The loan amounts ranged S$185,000-S$4.6 million.

Woo will return to court on November 17 for a pre-trial conference. She remains on remand and has been offered bail of S$200,000.

If convicted of causing hurt by forcing someone to swallow a harmful substance, she could be jailed up to 10 years and fined for each offence. Causing grievous hurt carries the same punishment.

Both offences also carry the possibility of caning, but women cannot be caned under the law here.

If convicted of cheating, she could similarly be jailed for up to 10 years and fined for each offence.