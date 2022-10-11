Indonesian cleric Abu Bakar Bashir. File photo: AP
Radical cleric Abu Bakar Bashir backs Bali bombers, vows to enforce Islamic law in Indonesia
- Bashir said the 2002 attack that killed 202 people was wrong, but that he believes the culprits executed for their roles in the bombings were trying to ‘get rid of sinful deeds’
- The 84-year-old also called for establishing an Islamic state in Indonesia, saying that is the only way to practice perfect Islamic law
