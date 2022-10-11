Singapore Airlines said pregnant cabin crew can resume flying duties after maternity leave. File photo: Reuters
Singapore Airlines will no longer sack cabin crew who become pregnant

  • Before the new rules, stewardesses who disclosed they were pregnant were forced to quit the airline the day after submitting their child’s birth certificate
  • With the aviation industry facing a post-pandemic labour shortage, the carrier is finally softening its policy in the face of more than a decade of criticism

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:01pm, 11 Oct, 2022

