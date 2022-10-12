Indian authorities halted production of cough syrup at a factory of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, after a WHO report that the medicine may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia. Photo: AFP/File
India halts cough syrup production at factory linked to Gambia deaths
- Production of cough syrup was ordered to stop after authorities inspected a Maiden Pharmaceuticals factory in Haryana state and found 12 violations
- WHO said last week lab tests at Maiden found ‘unacceptable’ amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic
