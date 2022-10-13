China, which remains off-limits for tourists, the US, the Philippines, and Indonesia are now the world’s only major tourist markets whose borders are fully shut to unvaccinated visitors, barring age or health-related exceptions. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: China, Philippines, and Indonesia are last Covid holdouts in Asia to unvaccinated travellers
- Phocuswright projects that China’s travel market won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024
- With much of Asia only starting to reopen, holiday-starved tourists have looked elsewhere and booked European vacations, one analyst said
China, which remains off-limits for tourists, the US, the Philippines, and Indonesia are now the world’s only major tourist markets whose borders are fully shut to unvaccinated visitors, barring age or health-related exceptions. Photo: Bloomberg