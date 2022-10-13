Workers stand beside a high-speed train in Bandung, Indonesia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s China-built high-speed rail project on track despite cost overrun of US$2 billion

  • President Joko Widodo, who inspected a new railway station, said the project was 88.8 per cent complete and its commercial launch is expected in June 2023
  • The 142-km line will connect the capital Jakarta with West Java’s Bandung

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:45pm, 13 Oct, 2022

