Singapore’s GDP in the three months through September rose 1.5 per cent from the previous quarter. File photo: AFP
Singapore fends off recession as economy grows in third quarter
- The Ministry of Trade and Industry said GDP was up 4.4 per cent in July-September on a year-on-year basis
- The city state’s central bank also tightened monetary policy settings to keep up its fight against inflation
Singapore’s GDP in the three months through September rose 1.5 per cent from the previous quarter. File photo: AFP