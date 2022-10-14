Singapore’s GDP in the three months through September rose 1.5 per cent from the previous quarter. File photo: AFP
Singapore’s GDP in the three months through September rose 1.5 per cent from the previous quarter. File photo: AFP
Singapore fends off recession as economy grows in third quarter

  • The Ministry of Trade and Industry said GDP was up 4.4 per cent in July-September on a year-on-year basis
  • The city state’s central bank also tightened monetary policy settings to keep up its fight against inflation

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:25am, 14 Oct, 2022

