Singapore “cannot rule out” the return of safe management measures such as the wearing of face masks indoors in the coming weeks, depending on how the current Covid-19 XBB wave pans out, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Saturday. Ong added that Singapore may also have to “step up” vaccination-differentiated safe management measures if the situation warrants it. This could mean that unvaccinated individuals would not be allowed to dine at any food and drink establishments. “We are monitoring the XBB wave closely to see if some of these measures are necessary,” said Ong to reporters during an update on the Covid-19 situation. “As of now, no decision has been taken. This is something we have to watch in the coming one to two weeks.” Chinese nationals in Singapore criticise move to ease indoor mask mandate During the press conference, Ong said the ongoing wave of Covid-19 infections will likely see average daily cases reaching 15,000 by mid-November, but there is adequate capacity in the healthcare system to cope. The Ministry of Health added in a separate statement on Saturday that the XBB subvariant may also be driving an increase in reinfections. Ong also spoke about the importance of observing personal responsibility, including testing oneself regularly. And if one is unwell, he or she should wear a mask, particularly if they are living with an elderly person, he said. He added that the number of visitors to hospitals will also have to be restricted if these healthcare facilities come under pressure from the current Covid-19 infection wave. Ong also reminded people to keep their vaccinations updated or to get vaccinated if they have yet to do so. Endemicity, said Ong, does not mean “we pretend the virus does not exist”. On the contrary, he said it means Singapore must accept that it exists, and steps are taken to live with it. “But as we live with this virus … we don’t want it to disrupt our lives as much as possible. Let it never go back to the circuit breaker, heighten alert, or anything that disrupts our lives.” Read the original article at Today Online