At least 133 lawyers have been killed in the Philippines since the 1980s in work-related attacks, nearly half in the last six years during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s turbulent term, a prominent group of lawyers said Saturday. Photo: AFP/File
Dozens of lawyers slain in 6 years in Philippines under former PM Rodrigo Duterte’s rule, rights group
- A lawyers’ group reported on Saturday that 59 of the 133 lawyers killed in the country since 1984 were slain under former PM Rodrigo Duterte
- National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers also said harassment of lawyers and judges continued under President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, who took office in June
