Malaysian caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition must work “very hard” to secure the overwhelming majority it needs to form a strong government in the coming general election, Bernama reported.

Gone were the days when the coalition could field a songkok – the black cap traditionally worn by Muslim males in the Southeast Asian nation – and still win, Ismail Sabri told reporters on Tuesday night in Perak, a state in the northwest of Peninsular Malaysia.

“Times are changing. GE14 clearly showed us that merely having the confidence to win easily and win big is no more enough,” the state news agency quoted him as saying.

Ismail was referring to the historic 2018 election, which saw BN’s first defeat since the country’s independence to the reformist Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance.