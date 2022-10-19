Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, pictured before his treason trial. Photo: AFP
‘I don’t want to suffer any longer’, Cambodia’s opposition leader urges swift verdict in long treason trial
- Kem Sokha, co-founder of dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, is accused of conspiring with foreigners to overthrow strongman ruler Hun Sen’s government
- The 69-year-old told judges he wants the two years of proceedings to finish soon as he is suffering back and shoulder pain from long spells sitting in the dock
