Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, pictured before his treason trial. Photo: AFP
Cambodia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

‘I don’t want to suffer any longer’, Cambodia’s opposition leader urges swift verdict in long treason trial

  • Kem Sokha, co-founder of dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, is accused of conspiring with foreigners to overthrow strongman ruler Hun Sen’s government
  • The 69-year-old told judges he wants the two years of proceedings to finish soon as he is suffering back and shoulder pain from long spells sitting in the dock

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:24pm, 19 Oct, 2022

