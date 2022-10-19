According to another witness, security forces locked down the area around the sprawling, colonial-era prison after the blasts.

Rights groups say hundreds of political prisoners are held in Insein Prison, including former British ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota.

Pictures in local media purporting to capture the aftermath showed what appeared to be blood stains on the floor around a counter, and shattered windows behind.

No group has claimed the attack. A junta spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a coup last year. Self-declared civilian “people’s defence forces” have sprang up to fight the junta and have surprised the military with their effectiveness, some analysts say.

A parcel-reception location at the entrance of Insein prison damaged after an explosion. Photo: AP

Across the country, there are almost daily killings of low-level junta officials or alleged informers, with details murky and reprisals from the military often following quickly.

Most of the violence has occurred in rural areas, although anti-coup fighters have also targeted officials and infrastructure in towns and cities.

In July a bomb blast near a shopping centre in Yangon killed two people and wounded 11.

More than 2,300 people have been killed in the military’s crackdown on dissent since the coup and over 15,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

