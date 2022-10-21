Malaysia opposition leaders Anwar Ibrahim believes his three-party alliance has a “fair chance” of winning next month’s general election. Photo: AP/File
Malaysia election 2022: Anwar Ibrahim named Pakatan Harapan PM candidate as polls near
- Anwar will face caretaker premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was endorsed by the ruling United Malays National Organisation during November 19 poll
- This is the second time Anwar is helming the opposition election campaign, and may be one of his last chances to lead Malaysia
