The endangered Sumatran tiger is the last remaining tiger subspecies in Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesian plantation worker survives tiger attack
- Victim awoke to see a Sumatran tiger just 2 metres away and yelled to alert his colleagues, whereby the tiger lunged forward at him
- He suffered a scalp injury and received 20 stitches; the tiger continued to wander around the camp and eventually left
