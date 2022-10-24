Buddhist devotees visit Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon to mark Thadingyut festival earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Myanmar devotees charged over sex doll stunt at holiest Buddhist shrine
- The group of around eight people attempted to bring ‘lady dolls’ into the towering, gold-plated Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon on Saturday
- They planned to carry out ‘ritual incantations’ with the dolls and are now being prosecuted by Myanmar’s religious affairs ministry, state media said
