A guard inspects a Korean Air plane that overshot the runway in Cebu City, central Philippines, on Monday. Photo: AP
Korean Air sorry after plane overshoots runway in the Philippines
- The terrifying close call prompted a public apology from Korean Air’s president and a vow to take steps to prevent a recurrence
- All 162 passengers and 11 crew members escaped the aircraft using emergency slides after it had overshot the runway at Mactan-Cebu airport
