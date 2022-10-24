A guard inspects a Korean Air plane that overshot the runway in Cebu City, central Philippines, on Monday. Photo: AP
Korean Air sorry after plane overshoots runway in the Philippines

  • The terrifying close call prompted a public apology from Korean Air’s president and a vow to take steps to prevent a recurrence
  • All 162 passengers and 11 crew members escaped the aircraft using emergency slides after it had overshot the runway at Mactan-Cebu airport

Associated Press
Associated Press in Manila

Updated: 2:02pm, 24 Oct, 2022

