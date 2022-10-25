Data published last year by Indonesia’s central statistics agency show the number of fishermen working in the country has dropped by more than 10 per cent in the past decade. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesian fishermen ‘will become victims’ as warmer seas bring deadly storms, empty nets
- Rough seas driven by strong winds, which scientists link to rising global temperatures, and warming waters are killing fish or pushing them to migrate to cooler areas
- Central Java is working on guidance to help make the province’s fisheries more sustainable and to avoid unnecessary trips into storms or choppy water
Data published last year by Indonesia’s central statistics agency show the number of fishermen working in the country has dropped by more than 10 per cent in the past decade. Photo: EPA-EFE