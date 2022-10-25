Singapore sets 2050 target for net-zero emissions, even as challenges loom

Achieving the goals will also need “effective international collaborations in areas such as carbon credits and renewable energy imports,” it said.

The city state is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels and extreme weather events triggered by climate change. At least 30 per cent of the island is less than 5 metres (16 feet) above sea level.

Climate Action Tracker, which analyses climate plans, has ranked Singapore’s policies and actions as “highly insufficient” and its domestic target as “critically insufficient”.

To help achieve its green goals, Singapore previously announced plans to dramatically increase the tax it levies on greenhouse gas pollution from its biggest emitters from 2024. Private businesses will be encouraged to look at investing in low-carbon hydrogen projects as well as solar and energy storage systems.

The tax hike might create more incentive for large factories to increase efficiency and find ways to reduce emissions, but it’s unlikely to have any near-term impact on the energy mix for power generation, which relies almost exclusively on imported natural gas.