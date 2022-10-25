Singapore’s State Courts, where Ummi Kalsum Ali pleaded guilty on Tuesday to six charges including voluntarily causing grievous hurt, failing to pay salaries on time and repeated neglect. Photo: AP
Singapore woman pleads guilty to blinding Indonesian domestic worker
- Prosecutors are seeking at least 10 years’ imprisonment for Ummi Kalsum Ali’s repeated assaults on domestic worker Sugiyem Samad Radimah
- Sugiyem did not receive timely medical treatment for her injuries and was left permanently blind in both eyes following the attacks
