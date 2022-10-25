In a video posted by US singer Kelis on Instagram, two women can be seen touching her hair at a coffee shop in Chinatown, Singapore. Photo: Instagram
‘Milkshake’ singer Kelis posts video of strangers in Singapore touching her hair without consent
- Video stirred online debate about the rudeness of the two women, and for the singer not setting personal boundaries
- Many online users commended the African-American singer for handling the situation with grace
