The cost of a new motorcycle permit in Singapore has increased more than 200 per cent over the past four years. Permits for entry-level cars are nearly triple what they cost in 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
The cost of a new motorcycle permit in Singapore has increased more than 200 per cent over the past four years. Permits for entry-level cars are nearly triple what they cost in 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

As Singapore’s cost of living soars, permits to ride outpace price of cheapest motorbikes

  • Motorcycle permit prices have jumped more than 200 per cent in the past four years, but the land-scarce city state isn’t only targeting bikes
  • Permits for entry-level cars cost nearly triple what they did in 2018 – adding to widening inequality, as it gets costlier to have fun and relax, too

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:18am, 26 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The cost of a new motorcycle permit in Singapore has increased more than 200 per cent over the past four years. Permits for entry-level cars are nearly triple what they cost in 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
The cost of a new motorcycle permit in Singapore has increased more than 200 per cent over the past four years. Permits for entry-level cars are nearly triple what they cost in 2018. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE