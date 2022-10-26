Thailand’s Anne Jakrajutatip has bought the the Miss Universe Organisation. Photo: Facebook/Meta
Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for US$20 million
- Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, the CEO and biggest shareholder of JKN Global Group is a celebrity in Thailand, starring in local reality shows
- The acquisition, with its content, licensing and merchandising opportunities, is ‘a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio,’ Jakapong said
