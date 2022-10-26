A Philippines’ coastguard ship sailing past a Chinese coastguard ship during a joint search and rescue exercise in 2019. Photo: AFP
Philippine legislator proposes law to keep Chinese boats, planes in check in EEZ
- The bill from Congressman Rufus Rodriguez designates special sea lanes and air routes and prescribes rules that foreign ships and aircraft must follow
- The Philippines has long accused Chinese vessels of disrupting fishing activities, as part of Beijing’s efforts to claim sovereignty over South China Sea
