A Philippines’ coastguard ship sailing past a Chinese coastguard ship during a joint search and rescue exercise in 2019. Photo: AFP
A Philippines’ coastguard ship sailing past a Chinese coastguard ship during a joint search and rescue exercise in 2019. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine legislator proposes law to keep Chinese boats, planes in check in EEZ

  • The bill from Congressman Rufus Rodriguez designates special sea lanes and air routes and prescribes rules that foreign ships and aircraft must follow
  • The Philippines has long accused Chinese vessels of disrupting fishing activities, as part of Beijing’s efforts to claim sovereignty over South China Sea

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:01pm, 26 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Philippines’ coastguard ship sailing past a Chinese coastguard ship during a joint search and rescue exercise in 2019. Photo: AFP
A Philippines’ coastguard ship sailing past a Chinese coastguard ship during a joint search and rescue exercise in 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE