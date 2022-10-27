A Singapore Airlines plane parked on the tarmac at Changi Airport. File photo: AFP
American who made fake bomb threat on Singapore Airlines flight to get stern warning
- La Andy Hien Duc, who also faces charge of voluntarily causing hurt, could be jailed up to three years if convicted in the case
- The bomb hoax last month led to a four-hour delay and prompted Singapore to scramble fighter jets to escort the plane to Changi Airport
