The Philippines comprises more than 7,600 islands, many of them isolated and with mountainous terrain, making broadband coverage difficult for companies. Photo: Getty
The Philippines comprises more than 7,600 islands, many of them isolated and with mountainous terrain, making broadband coverage difficult for companies. Photo: Getty
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

SpaceX partners with Philippine tycoon for first Starlink satellite service in SE Asia

  • Data Lake, a Philippine-based firm partly owned by tycoon Henry Sy Jnr, said it signed a deal to be the first partner of SpaceX’s Starlink in Southeast Asia
  • The Philippines is made up of more than 7,600 islands, many of them isolated and with mountainous terrain, making broadband coverage difficult for businesses

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:11pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Philippines comprises more than 7,600 islands, many of them isolated and with mountainous terrain, making broadband coverage difficult for companies. Photo: Getty
The Philippines comprises more than 7,600 islands, many of them isolated and with mountainous terrain, making broadband coverage difficult for companies. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE