An oil tanker is seen during a marine blending at the sea off Singapore. Photo: SK Trading International/Handout via Reuters/File
Dirty Russian oil tankers pile up near Singapore and Malaysia ahead of EU sanctions
- 65 per cent of Russian flows that signalled Singapore as a destination ended up in commercial floating storage tankers near Malaysia’s Tanjung Pelepas port
- Meanwhile, India’s oil imports from the Middle East fell to a 19-month low in September while Russian imports rebounded
