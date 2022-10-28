A Tyrannosaurus rex named Shen will be exhibited at the Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall in Singapore from October 28-30 before being auctioned in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
T-rex in Singapore is a first for Asia but experts have got a bone to pick about ‘harmful’ auctions
- Dubbed Shen, meaning godlike, the 1,400kg frame of about 80 bones will be on display for three days before being shipped to Hong Kong to be sold in November
- But the trend for prehistoric auction lots has some experts concerned, they say the trend is ‘bad news for science’ because the remains belong in museums
