Thai business tycoon Anne Jakaphong Jakrajutatip plans a big expansion of the recently purchased Miss Universe Organisation. Photo: AP
Miss Universe’s new Thai owner plans merchandise empire and pageant transformation
- Anne Jakaphong Jakrajutatip will produce themed merchandise, such as cosmetics and perfume, in Thailand, then expand into Malaysia and Indonesia
- She plans to create a pageant focused on ‘transformational leadership,’ referencing her own experiences of discrimination and sexual harassment
Thai business tycoon Anne Jakaphong Jakrajutatip plans a big expansion of the recently purchased Miss Universe Organisation. Photo: AP