Thai business tycoon Anne Jakaphong Jakrajutatip plans a big expansion of the recently purchased Miss Universe Organisation. Photo: AP
Miss Universe’s new Thai owner plans merchandise empire and pageant transformation

  • Anne Jakaphong Jakrajutatip will produce themed merchandise, such as cosmetics and perfume, in Thailand, then expand into Malaysia and Indonesia
  • She plans to create a pageant focused on ‘transformational leadership,’ referencing her own experiences of discrimination and sexual harassment

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:37pm, 28 Oct, 2022

