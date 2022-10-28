An immigration detention centre in Bangkok where human rights activists believe a group of Uygurs is being detained. Photo: AFP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Forgotten Uygurs locked up in Thailand face ‘hell on earth’ and fear for future

  • A group of Uygurs, arrested in 2013-2014, have been shuffled around Thai immigration centres for eight years while authorities ponder their fate
  • They fear deportation to China’s ‘vocational training centres’ where UN found torture, forced labour and large-scale arbitrary detention

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Oct, 2022

