Rescuers evacuate residents affected by flood in Maguindanao province, the Philippines, on Friday. Photo: Handout via Xinhua
Philippines’ death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae climbs to 72
- Maguindanao province most affected with 67 people dead, country’s disaster agency says, as storm lashes southern regions
- Tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 95kph, expected to bring heavy and at times torrential rains over the capital region and nearby provinces
Rescuers evacuate residents affected by flood in Maguindanao province, the Philippines, on Friday. Photo: Handout via Xinhua