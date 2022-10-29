Rescuers evacuate residents affected by flood in Maguindanao province, the Philippines, on Friday. Photo: Handout via Xinhua
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines’ death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae climbs to 72

  • Maguindanao province most affected with 67 people dead, country’s disaster agency says, as storm lashes southern regions
  • Tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 95kph, expected to bring heavy and at times torrential rains over the capital region and nearby provinces

Reuters

Updated: 9:05am, 29 Oct, 2022

