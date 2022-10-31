British billionaire Richard Branson urged Singapore Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam to engage local activists instead of holding a televised debate on the death penalty. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain’s Branson turns down Singapore’s offer to debate death penalty: ‘it reduces nuanced discourse to sound bites’
- The Virgin Group founder said he had felt ‘compelled to speak out’ about executions in the city state after the hanging of Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam
- But he declined Singapore’s invitation to take part in a televised discussion on the subject as he felt it would turn ‘serious debate into spectacle’
