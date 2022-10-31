Aerial view of flood-inundated houses in Alibagu, Ilagan city, Isabela province on Monday after Tropical Storm Nalgae hit the region. Photo: AFP
Over 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines
- About half of the casualties occurred in Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro autonomous region
- Close to a million people were forced to flee their homes due to unusually heavy rains set off by Tropical Storm Nalgae
