Singapore’s Joseph Schooling celebrates after winning in the men’s 100m butterfly final during swimming competition at the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines in 2019. Photo: AP
Singapore Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling fined over drug use, breaching rules
- Fine was levied following investigations by a disciplinary committee into Schooling’s admission he consumed cannabis overseas earlier this year
- Former Olympic champ could also be barred from representing Singapore for the next two years if he was found to have breached any other rules
