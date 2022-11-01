Australian budget airline Jetstar has denied that Natalie Curtis was asked for payment to use a wheelchair. Photo: Handout via New Zealand Herald
Disabled woman forced to drag herself off Singapore-Thailand flight due to lack of wheelchair

  • Australian Natalie Curtis said airline staff had told her she would have to pay to use a wheelchair to get off the plane, which she refused to do
  • She was on the last leg of her journey from Australia’s Queensland with budget airline Jetstar when the incident occurred. Jetstar has apologised

Business Insider

Updated: 11:01am, 1 Nov, 2022

